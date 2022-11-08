Mason, Deerfield Twp. leaders, businesses awarded as ‘Gems of Excellence’

2022 Community Partner of the Year – Kiwanis Club of Mason. The Club’s nearly 90 members contribute over 2,000 volunteer hours annually and raise about $45,000 each year for local causes and scholarships. They support the Mason Library Summer Reading Program, Mason Challenger Baseball League, Mason Police Good Ticket Program, and other projects and organizations.

2022 Excellence in Education – Greg Sears, Kings Local School District. Prior to becoming Kings Local Schools Superintendent, Greg Sears spent more than 20 years as a teacher and administrator for Mason City Schools and Forest Hills Local Schools. He has been a presenter on innovative learning for the MADE Chamber and is a volunteer soccer, basketball, and softball coach.

2022 Pink Diamond – Meredith Raffel, The Arts Alliance. More than 16 years ago, Meredith Raffel saw a gap in arts education and programming in the region, and founded The Arts Alliance. As executive director of the organization, she has led successful efforts to bring concerts, arts festivals, art workshops, summer arts camps, and other activities to southwest Ohio.

2022 Innovative Business of the Year – BoxFull. “We created BoxFull when a close friend of ours was having a difficult time during the early days of the COVID pandemic,” said founder Jen Barcenas. Since then, the business has grown to create and send boxes of “love, warm thoughts, comfort, and laughs” around the country from this innovative Mason business.

2022 Regional Business of the Year – Mental Health Recovery Board of Warren and Clinton Counties. The MHRBWCC serves the mental health and addiction services needs of area residents. Their work includes prevention and education as well as treatment and recovery, and offers Crisis Intervention Training to teach law enforcement professionals the techniques to help people in mental health or substance abuse crises.

2022 MADE Business of the Year – The Common Beer Company. The Common Beer Company and founders Mark and Amy Lortz participate in numerous community events and festivals each year and volunteer with and sponsor local athletic teams. They have made more than 150 donations to such groups and projects as SAFE on Main, Live Like Maya, The Common Ground Playground, and more, and are involved in the Mason Mile Project.

2022 People’s Choice Award – ICM Learning Academy. Since 2013, ICM Learning Academy has provided Arabic, Quran, and Islamic studies for students and teachers. The online academy based in southwest Ohio serves students worldwide. The People’s Choice Award is given to the business or individual selected and voted on by the MADE community, businesses, and patrons.

2022 Esprit de Corps – Richard and Jane Yost, Yost Pharmacy. The Yost name is a familiar one for most residents of Mason and Deerfield Township and the surrounding area. In 1945 Valentine Yost purchased the Mason Drug Store, now known as Yost Pharmacy. His son and daughter-in-law Richard and Jane Yost bought the pharmacy in 1972, relocating it to 120 W. Main Street, its current location in downtown Mason. The Yosts have been long-time advocates for Mason and have served the community’s health care needs for more than 50 years.

“The Gems of Excellence event serves as an opportunity to honor those who have made significant contributions to enhance the quality of life and make the Mason-Deerfield region a better place to live, work and play,” states a news release from the Chamber. “The event is focused on members being seen as gems in the business community – valuable, admired for excellence, and prized for perfection.”

For more information about Mason Deerfield Chamber’s Gems of Excellence Awards, visit www.gemsofexcellence.com or www.madechamber.org.