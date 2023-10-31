Mason and Deerfield groups, businesses and people earn Gems of Excellence

Top businesses, individuals and organizations in Mason and Deerfield Twp. were honored Oct. 26 at the Mason Deerfield (MADE) Chamber’s annual Gems of Excellence Awards.

The awards recognize “…those who have made significant contributions to enhance the quality of life and make the Mason-Deerfield region a better place to live, work and play. The event is focused on members being seen as gems in the business community — valuable, admired for excellence, and prized for perfection,” according to the MADE website.

Recipients are:

2023 Ambassador of the Year – Mark Andrea, owner and publisher, Mason + Deerfield Lifestyle. A lifelong resident of southwest Ohio, Andrea shares positive stories of the community and helps businesses grown through his publications. He also serves the community through the Rotary Club of Mason and Deerfield and as a member of the MADE Board of Directors.

2023 Rising Star – Kacey Richards, Manager of Business Operations at UC Health West Chester Hospital. Richards is Co-Chair of the Mason Mile Project Advisory Committee, working to develop a plan for the downtown Mason area. He is also on the MADE Community Development Corporation Board of Directors and is a third-generation graduate of Mason City Schools.

2023 Hospitality Hero – Chicken Salad Chick. The Mason restaurant and franchise owners Mike and Beth Heydt were recognized for their customer service as well as their civic contributions. They regularly donate food, funds, and time to a variety of organizations including the Shine Like Sable Foundation, Cure for Cancer, Hope House Mission, Love Like JJ, and other organizations and local schools.

2023 Community Partner of the Year – Mason Schools Foundation. Since 2008, the Mason Schools Foundation has been financially supporting a wide range of learning experiences throughout the Mason City Schools. The Foundation funds grants and innovative programs to expand the school district’s ability to serve students.

2023 Excellence in Education and People’s Choice Award – Eric Messer, Principal, Mason City Schools. A 26-year Mason City Schools education veteran, Messer has constantly looked for ways to build relationships with the school community and help students excel. In his words, “When you are a principal of a large school you are looking for ways to connect with students, staff and parents so they feel valued, cared for and respected.”

2023 Pink Diamond – Tracey Carson, Public Information Officer, Mason City Schools. This award is designed to recognize a woman who exemplifies outstanding leadership, professional accomplishment, and/or service to the community. For 18 years Carson has directed strategic communication in the school district, informing and bringing together students, parents, staff, and the community. She is also recognized throughout the community for her work with Mason Kiwanis, the Mason Schools Foundation, the MADE Chamber, and other groups.

2023 Happiest Hour (NEW for 2023) – Sonder Brewing. The award is presented to the business hosting the best MADE Chamber happy hour event. Sonder’s August MADE Happy Hour was an Oktoberfest-themed evening with games.

2023 Regional Business of the Year – Junk King. Junk King supports more than 50 charitable organizations and causes throughout southwest Ohio and won two 2022 Better Business Bureau Awards, the Torch Award for Ethics and as Franchise of the Year. Junk King works to reduce landfill waste by recycling, reusing, and repurposing as much as possible.

2023 MADE Business of the Year – Creative Contracting, Inc. For more than thirty years, Creative Contracting has provided design/build remodeling, general contracting, and construction management services for residential projects. In the Mason area, Creative Contracting and owner Rick Boyle and staff sponsor and volunteer for Mason youth football, the Warren County Workforce Initiative, Mason City Schools, and other organizations.

2023 Esprit de Corps – Mason Mile Businesses. Each year, the MADE Chamber Board Chair selects an honoree that has exhibited the core values of honor, courage, and commitment as well as devotion and loyalty to the other members. For 2023, Board Chair Cathy Harbison honored the businesses along the downtown business district designated as the Mason Mile.

For more information about the winners as well as all of the 2023 nominees for the Mason Deerfield Chamber’s Gems of Excellence Awards, visit gemsofexcellence.com.