Marsh Park improvements focus on access, restoration

The release of the drawings comes as construction begins on asphalt paths along the northern and western sides of the lake at the 146-acre park on River Road.

“The work is centered on access, environmental restoration and complimentary amenities that enhance the character and useability of this park,’’ said Scott Timmer, Fairfield’s city manager.

Development of the five acres in the park represents only a small fraction – about three percent – of the park, Timmer said.

“The vision for Marsh Park remains the same. We want to create a premier, recreational destination that provides the community with a meaningful connection to a unique natural environment,’’ said Adam Sackenheim, the city’s assistant city manager.

Improvements include a new entrance to the park, boat trailer parking, expanding parking for visitors, and improved signage. No motorized boats are allowed on the lake.

The existing boat launch will also see a refresh and a kayak launch will be built and connected to the existing launch. Three fishing piers will also be added.

“The centerpiece – right in the middle – is a building structure with a breezeway connecting the two,’’ Sackenheim said.

The smaller building to the north is a publicly accessible structure containing a concession area, restrooms and a new, improved bait shop.

“We want the materials with the stone and natural wood elements to match the park setting,’’ Sackenheim explained.

The larger, 6,000 square foot structure to the south “is what we’re calling a flexible lease space building,’’ Sackenheim said.

The space will be leased to a privately operated restaurant with the ability to seat 130 guests inside and 100 outside on the patio and covered deck area. There will be a two-sided fireplace in the space.

There will be provisions made in the outdoor space to install permanent heaters in or around the buildings.

“We’re trying to maximize the ability to be outside in and around the building,” Sackenheim said, adding that would allow the building, patio, and other space to be use earlier in the spring and later in the fall.

Planned is a large grassy area, along with a small, nature-based playground to the south of the restaurant.

“We believe the improvements to Marsh Park … will be, and can be, a game changer for the community,” Sackenheim said.

Programming at the park will be kept to a minimum.

“Marsh Park is mindful of ecological awareness. If we do programming here things like fishing classes, kayaking classes, help create and promote that connection to the water,” Sackenheim said.

A construction manager for the project is expected to be selected in the next two months, with a recommendation to proceed with construction coming by year’s end, Sackenheim said.

The project is part of the master plan for the park prepared by Designing Local. That plan was adopted by both city council and the parks board a year ago.

Some residents expressed their continuing displeasure with a restaurant, worried that the quiet nature of the park might change, and had traffic concerns.

Alaina Kerns said the park is mostly used for fishing, quiet contemplation, and walks. She worried that the development and additional patrons would cause more security issues without staffing.

“When we start to create a recreational destination … you got to have public safety as number one,” said Councilman Tim Meyers.

“It’s got to be front and center. Incorporating public safety into this (has got to be) part of the operational budget.”