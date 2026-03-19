March Madness drives slam-dunk sales at sports bars across Butler County

It starts in March and ends in April.

For the next several weeks, local sports bar owners are preparing for one of the busiest times of the year. They say March Madness rivals the Christmas holidays for sales.

They have ordered additional food and will have more staff on hand.

Seth Wood, a manager at Buffalo Wild Wings in Middletown, said the men’s basketball tournament creates “one of the busiest times” of the year.

The restaurant opens at 10 a.m. during the week and Wood said “people will be itching to get in here.”

He said BW3s offers sports fans 64 large-screen TVs and two projector screens to watch the games.

Nicole Cox, vice president of marketing and public relations for Roosters, said March Madness generates a family atmosphere as longtime customers gather to watch the games together.

She said those customers create “a fun environment” in the restaurant. Some customers, she said, take vacation days around March Madness.

it also means Roosters, like other sports bars/restaurants, increases it food and beverage order and brings in additional staff due to the larger crowds.

By the time the doors open at 11 a.m.— more than an hour before the first game tips off Thursday — Cox said there will be a line at the door.

“We love March Madness,” she said.

This will be the first March Madness at Liberty Collective, an entertainment complex that opened in September 2025.

Charissa Brinkman, director of brand and growth for the hospitality group, said Liberty Collective offers customers five restaurant options, three bars and an ice cream shop.

There also is a self-serve wall with draft beer, wine and cocktails, she said.

One of the biggest attractions at Liberty Collective, especially during March Madness, will be its massive LED screen that can show one game or multiple games at the same time.

She said the screen is the largest in the tri-state outside of sports arenas.

Brinkman said Liberty Collective offers the “best ambience” to watch the games.