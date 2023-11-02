Man who tried to bomb car in Monroe was jilted by woman he met on internet, attorney says

A New York man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday in Cincinnati to possessing an unregistered incendiary device and using it last spring to destroy a car parked beside a Monroe residence.

Farhan Jami, 28, of East Meadow, New York, admitted to placing and lighting an explosive device on top of the woman’s white Jaguar, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Jami’s defense attorney Frank Schiavone III.

Jami was jilted by a woman he met on the internet and to whom he sent money, Schiavone said.

“He began falling in love with her, but he finally found out she had a boyfriend and he was never going to have her and it was just a money scam. He gave her a lot of money,” Schiavone said. “It crushed him.”

According to court documents, in May 2023, Jami flew from New York to Ohio and brought thermite, an explosive powder, and sparklers with him on the flight.

Schiavone said the thermite and sparkers were packed in Jami’s suitcase.

In Cincinnati, Jami bought a ceramic crock pot at a local store, and during the early morning hours of May 16, traveled to the residence and constructed an incendiary device using the thermite, sparklers and the crock pot. He placed the device on the hood of a car at the home and lit the sparklers. He left as the fire began.

“This isn’t a bomb, the thermite for fireworks … it does not explode. It only burns, but it burns at the temperature of the sun,” Schiavone said.

Home security footage shows Jami wearing a hat, surgical mask and gloves while placing and lighting the device before walking away.

The woman was not home at the time of the incident; she was in Florida.

While responding to the scene, officers found Jami in a vehicle nearby. His shirt and pants had red residue on them consistent with thermite. Officers also discovered the lighter, hat, mask and gloves used during the crime, as well as a bag of thermite.

Jami originally was charged with arson locally and spent two months in the Butler County Jail before the case moved to federal court, Schiavone said. Once under federal indictment, Schiavone got him released on his own recognizance.

Possessing an unregistered destructive device is a federal crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Congress sets the maximum statutory sentence. Sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

Jami has returned to New York awaiting sentencing with electronic monitoring, according to court records and Schiavone. A date for sentencing has not been set.