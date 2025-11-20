Man who skimmed ATMs, including one in Butler County, sentenced in federal court

Breaking: Ohio property tax reform: Legislation passed gives nearly $3.8B in reductions

Danut Valentin Urseiu, of Romania, conspired with others to defraud a financial institution in Southwest Ohio.
Danut Valentin Urseiu, 32, a Romanian national was sentenced to 12 months and a day in federal court on Tuesday related to ATM skimming, including in Liberty Twp. in Butler County. Pictured is a 2013 file photo. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

A Romanian national was sentenced to 12 months and a day in federal court on Tuesday related to ATM skimming.

Danut Valentin Urseiu, 32, conspired with others to commit bank fraud in the Southern District of Ohio in January and February 2023, according to court documents. The government claims Urseiu and others worked to place skimming devices onto a financial institution’s ATMs in the greater Cincinnati area, including in Cincinnati and Green Twp. in Hamilton County, and Liberty Twp. in Butler County.

Co-conspirators used the fraudulent access devices to steal information from cardholders and defraud financial institutions, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

The financial institution reported that multiple ATM locations were victimized during the timeframe Urseiu and his co-conspirators operated in the region. Fingerprints on cameras placed with the skimming devices in Ohio matched Urseiu’s prints from arrests in New York and Michigan, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Additionally, Urseiu’s cell phones contained photos of ATM skimming devices, recording devices and large amounts of cash. He pleaded guilty in May.

