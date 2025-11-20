Man who skimmed ATMs, including one in Butler County, sentenced in federal court

Co-conspirators used the fraudulent access devices to steal information from cardholders and defraud financial institutions, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

The financial institution reported that multiple ATM locations were victimized during the timeframe Urseiu and his co-conspirators operated in the region. Fingerprints on cameras placed with the skimming devices in Ohio matched Urseiu’s prints from arrests in New York and Michigan, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Additionally, Urseiu’s cell phones contained photos of ATM skimming devices, recording devices and large amounts of cash. He pleaded guilty in May.