Man who owns area Domino’s Pizza franchises arrested in human trafficking operation

Polk County, Fla. officials said 61-year-old John Glass, of Verona, responded to an online escort advertisement and agreed to have sex with an undercover detective while he and his family were at their vacation home in Kissimmee.

Glass, who owns Glass Family Pizza, Inc. was arrested as part of “Fall Haul 2,” an undercover sting operation led by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Police arrested 14 other people from out-of-state, including one from Puerto Rico.