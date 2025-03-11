Man wanted in Kentucky arrested after police chase in Fairfield

Police said officers located Young’s vehicle in the 200 block of Bent Tree Drive on Monday. As officers approached the vehicle, Young drove off in a stolen vehicle and struck two police cruisers before fleeing the area. While attempting to flee, Young crashed his vehicle at a high rate of speed at the intersection of South Gilmore Road and Mack Road, police said.

During his attempt to flee, Young also crashed into a medical transport van and a passenger vehicle. Police said seven people in those vehicles were injured, including the driver of the medical transport van, who has life-threatening injuries.

Police said that after Young crashed the stolen vehicle, he ran on foot but was taken into custody after a brief chase.

Police said Young was in custody at the Butler County Jail, but the jail’s website says he is no longer a current inmate.