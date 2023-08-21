Man wanted for questioning in string of Middletown vehicle break-ins

Middletown Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person wanted for questioning in a string of car break-ins last week in the area of Oxford State and Yankee roads.

Employee vehicles behind businesses in that area were broken into, according to Sgt. Earl Nelson. Security camera captured a person of interest and a car the man may be driving that has notable damage.

The vehicle appears to either have a paper tag or out-of-state plates possibly Kentucky. Anyone who has information about the person or incidents are asked to call Detective Luke Agee at 513-425-7796.