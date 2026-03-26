Man seriously hurt when hit by Middletown police cruiser, report says

The police cruiser struck the pedestrian, who was then thrown from the area of impact into the right lane. The pedestrian slid approximately 50 feet east where he came to a final rest on the sidewalk.

The officer was responding to a disturbance call, and the pedestrian was “outside of a crosswalk and stationary in the roadway,” according to a city spokesman.

The pedestrian was standing in the left eastbound lane on Grand Avenue when a police cruiser was traveling eastbound in the same lane, according to the report.

The officer immediately stopped and attempted to render aid while calling for EMS to assist, according to the spokesman.

The roadway was closed for three and a half hours, reopening at 12:50 a.m. March 20., according to the report.

The pedestrian, a 48-year-old Franklin man, was taken to Atrium Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries by Middletown fire and EMS, according to the spokesman.

The police officer, a 26-year-old man, was reportedly driving 42 mph in a 35 mph zone.

The city spokesman confirmed the officer involved is still working.

The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the accident, and Middletown Division of Police is conducting an internal review of the incident.