Man killed in Middletown bar parking lot shooting identified

Officers found Jones, 36, and a female with gunshot wounds at the scene. Jones died at the scene.

Hospital workers told police two additional people sought treatment for gunshot wounds related to the same incident.

Three of the people remain in the hospital.

From what the police know now, the fight began in the parking lot of Bar II, not inside the bar.

Police Chief Earl Nelson said the department has not been called to Bar II recently for any incidents.

A suspect has not been identified, according to Nelson.

Police have collected video footage from buildings near the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can contact Detective Terry Ballinger at 513-425-7741 or via email at terryb@cityofmiddeltown.org, or reach police dispatch at 513-425-7700.