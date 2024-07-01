Man killed in Madison Twp. motorcycle crash

A 38-year-old man was killed Sunday night in a motorcycle crash on West Alexandra Road in Madison Twp., according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash happened about 7:25 p.m. near the intersection of Dickey Road. A 2022 Honda motorcycle driven by a male who was the only occupant was traveling southeast on West Alexandria when it went off the left side of the road and struck a pole.
The man was transported to Atrium Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. At this time, the driver’s name is being withheld until next of kin is notified.
In Other News
1
Supreme Court sends Trump immunity case back to lower court, dimming...
2
Taps, Tastes and Tunes announces headlining acts at VOA in West Chester
3
Cincinnati radio legend Jim Scott dies after battle with ALS
4
Coroner: 3 dead, 2 injured in shooting near University of Cincinnati
5
Middletown’s Oakland Park renovation moves forward
About the Author