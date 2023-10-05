Man injured in Hamilton machinery accident that killed 1 is in coma

The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died in a crash involving construction equipment in Hamilton Tuesday.

Jacob Moler of Mt. Orab was killed, and friends identified a second victim transported to Kettering Hospital as Damion Winkler of Eaton.

Shawna Cain, a good friend of Damion’s wife Shannon, said Shannon asked her to bring a wreath of flowers to the scene of the crash in the 1500 block of Main St. because she wouldn’t leave his side in the hospital.

“He’s currently still in ICU in a coma with several different broken bones and a brain bleed,” Cain said. “And we’re just hoping he wakes up soon.”

Cain said Shannon didn’t ask her to bring the flowers to the crash scene for her husband. Rather, she said Shannon wanted to pay respects to Moler.

“That was Shannon,” Cain said. “She’s sitting next to her husband in ICU and thinking of other people.”

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office and police from Hamilton, West Chester and Middletown responded to the crash.

Multiple people called 911 and described to dispatchers how the large piece of machinery flipped multiple times and landed in front of a Skyline Chili on Main Street.

“They’re hurt bad,” one caller said. “They need to get out here immediately.”

“It just rolled and rolled and rolled,” another caller said.

Cain said that as Damion fights for his life, Shannon will be caring for the three boys that he loved deeply. She asked people to help contribute to their GoFundMe page.

“Damion is their main provider,” she said. They have three boys that he takes care of. The youngest is just under a year old. He’s a great dad.”

A family member of Moler’s declined comment and said they had not established a fundraiser.

OSHA spokesman Scott Allen indicated they had opened a formal investigation.

When called, a representative of The John R. Jurgensen Company said “out of respect for the families, we have no comment during the ongoing investigation.”