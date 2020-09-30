Man indicted in Warren County case involving 2 carjackings, double kidnapping

A Dayton man was indicted Monday in connection with a police pursuit that involved two car-jackings and the kidnapping of two children in Warren County.
Bryon Finklea Jr., 24, of Dayton, was indicted on charges of robbery with a firearms specification, aggravated robbery, endangering and two counts each of of kidnapping and failure to comply with an officer’s order.
Finklea is in the Warren County Jail, pending his arraignment today in Warren County Common Pleas Court.
The Aug. 8 police pursuit started on southbound Interstate 75 near Franklin Twp., when a Ohio Highway Patrol pilot saw Finklea’s blue Kia Niro driving around 100 mph, according to reports.
Finklea got off the highway in Monroe near state Route 63, letting a passenger out in a Kroger parking lot. He then continued east on state Route 63 before the car became disabled in Turtlecreek Twp.
Finklea then carjacked a car a man was driving with two children in the back seat. The children were let out of the vehicle separately in Lebanon and Mason unharmed.
Finklea then crashed that vehicle, carjacked another vehicle in West Chester and escaped north on I-75 when the pursuit was called off, due to speed and the amount of traffic.
He was later arrested in Dayton.