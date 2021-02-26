Man facing underage charges in Butler County after getting police attention by not wearing mask in line to buy beer

A man is facing charges after police saw him not wearing a mask in line to buy beer and discovered he was underage.

An Oxford police officer conducting a business check at the Den in the 100 block of East High Street at 5:52 p.m. Feb. 19 saw eight people in line to check out. One of them was a male not wearing a face covering as required and standing with a 30-pack of Natural Ice beer on the floor between his legs.

When he saw the officer, he pulled his sweater up over his nose as if to use it as a mask. He then walked to the back of the store, leaving the beer on the floor. The officer picked it up and took it to him and requested to see his identification. When the male opened his wallet, the officer saw a yellow and blue Pennsylvania license which he asked to see and it was handed over. He also provided his legitimate Virginia license.

He was identified as a 20-year-old Miami student. He was asked why he did not have a mask on and said he thought he had one with him. The officer pointed out some at the front counter to provide for customers.

The Pennsylvania license proved to be fake.

He pleaded to be given a warning fearing the wrath of his parents and began yelling that he was having a panic attack. He refused calling for an ambulance and the officer eventually drove him to McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital for treatment of his panic attack. At the hospital he allegedly admitted he was in possession of alcohol while in line.

He was charged with offenses involving underage persons, prohibitions and a civil citation for violation of the mask ordinance.

Wheelchair stolen from McCullough-Hyde

Theft of a wheelchair from the lobby of McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital resulted in a chase by an on-duty hospital police officer and a call to Oxford Police to assist shortly after midnight Feb. 20. The hospital police officer had chased the suspect to a residence in the 100 block of East High Street.

An Oxford officer approached the front of the residence while another Oxford officer and the hospital officer went around the back. The officer in front knocked on the door and was approached by a male identified as John C. Farrell who confirmed the wheelchair was in the building and then admitted he had been the one who took it, acting on his own.

He was asked for identification and told to get the wheelchair so it could be returned.

Farrell was identified from his New Jersey driver’s license as 19 years of age and is a Miami student. He was described in the report as talkative but not seeming to understand the seriousness of his actions.

Hospital staff members were not able to give a sound value for the wheelchair, estimating it between $800 and $1,200 but the officer was going to check with purchasing staff on Monday to determine actual value. Farrell was charged with theft, a first-degree misdemeanor but if the value is found to be greater than $1,000, it will be escalated to a fifth-degree felony. He was released on his own recognizance.

Disorderly student resists arrest

One intoxicated student was the subject of two calls to police in the same evening as he bit the ear of a female employee at an Uptown bar and then tried to get inside an apartment banging on the door and causing residents to call police. Both calls came in the evening of Feb. 20.

In the first incident, police were called to Brick Street Bar involving assault on a woman. The man was described as wearing a blue t-shirt and had last been seen walking on North Poplar Street. Officers were unable to locate the suspect, who was accused of walking by a female employee and biting her on the ear. She did not want to press charges but was concerned for his well-being because he was so intoxicated.

The incident was caught on camera and viewed by police.

Then, at 7:21 p.m., residents of an apartment in the 200 block of North Beech Street called police to complain about someone pounding on their door. The description matched the suspect in the earlier call. Officers spoke to him, identified as Max Lebowitz, 22 and a Miami student. He was asked if he had too much to drink that night and he responded, “No sir.” He was asked for identification and began fishing in his pockets, eventually pulling out one of his pockets and telling the sergeant questioning him, “Grab right here.”

He was found to not have identification on him and was asked several questions, but answers could not be understood because his speech was so slurred. He repeated himself many times, often yelling answers. He seemed to be confused about his own name at one point giving a different last name and then thinking that was the officer’s name. He was asked where his residence was and answered, “That’s a good question.”

He put his hands on the sergeant and was told that was rude and began yelling things that did not make sense and trying to touch the uniform of the officer making the report.

Officers finally decided to put him in handcuffs but he resisted and was pushed against a door to gain control of him, at one point getting his hand close to the officer’s duty belt. He was described as getting more aggressive and at one point attempted to displace the officer’s weight to hip-toss him. Lebowitz was finally taken to the ground and placed in handcuffs but seemed to have blood coming from his nose and the squad was called to treat him.

Squad members agreed to removal of the handcuffs, but when they got to the hospital, the officer saw Lebowitz strike one of the medics with a closed fist and attempt to strike him again. The officer broke that up inside the hospital. Lebowitz was handcuffed to the bed at the request of hospital staff because he was so combative and yelling.

The medics chose to not press charges against him.

Lebowitz was cited for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was released to the care of the hospital staff.