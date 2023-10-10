BreakingNews
Man driving SUV in West Chester crash with semi is in critical condition

Credit: AP

By WCPO
16 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER TWP. — A man is in critical condition after being involved in a traffic crash between the SUV he was driving and a semi, according West Chester police spokesperson Barb Wilson.

West Chester Police and Fire were called to the scene of the crash at approximately 8:24 p.m., according to Wilson.

The crash, involving a white Buick Rainier and the center section of a 53′ semi trailer occurred near Princeton Glendale Road and Duff Drive.

Upon their arrival, first responders discovered the driver of the Rainier was trapped inside. He was removed from the vehicle and transported to West Chester Hospital where he is in critical condition, Wilson said.

The roadway reopened overnight, according to West Chester police.

