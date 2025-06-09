Man deported seven times pleads guilty to murder charge

Oviedo’s body was found on April 1, 2024, in the 1100 block of South 13th Street, and Hamilton Police believed the crime was committed two days before Garcia-Gutierrez was arrested on other charges.

Garcia-Gutierrez was indicted on six charges, and on Monday, when a trial was set to begin, pleaded guilty to murder, an unclassified felony, while five other charges — including kidnapping and felonious assault — were dismissed.

Garcia-Gutierrez is scheduled to be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. July 10.

Jones said in April 2024 Garcia-Gutierrez had been to prison three times and deported to Mexico seven times. Earlier this year, the sheriff signed a new contract with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, one he canceled after President Donald Trump’s election defeat in 2020. This new contract took effect in March, several weeks after Trump’s oath of office ceremony.

As of Monday, there are nearly 400 prisoners in the Butler County Jail on a hold for ICE.