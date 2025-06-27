Man charged with felonies following Food Town shooting in Hamilton

Ytuarte is scheduled to be back in Hamilton Municipal Court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing, where it’s anticipated his case will be bound over to a Butler County grand jury.

Hamilton police officers were dispatched at 1:22 p.m. on Wednesday to the Food Town market, 536 Heaton St. in the city’s North End, for a report of an armed robbery.

Explore 9 men facing deportation after separate Butler County investigations

Ytaurte, who lives about a half-mile from the store, allegedly came into the store and pointed a firearm at the clerk, according to a witness statement to police. The assailant then attempted to take the money from the register and the store employee, a 49-year-old West Chester Twp. man, tried to stop him and struggled in an altercation.

According to a 911 caller, who said she was the sister of the store employee in the altercation with the suspect, told dispatchers Ytuarte “tried to shoot me” before he grabbed the money from the register.

Both men end up outside the store in front, and the suspect allegedly shot the victim in the arm.

One 911 caller said he “pulled up out front to go get a pop, they came out wrestling and next to my car and then ‘bang,’ the gun went off.”

Another 911 caller described Ytuarte as shirtless with gray sweatpants at the time, with exposed dark-colored boxers who had taken off down an alley across from Food Town.

Multiple 911 callers said they had children in their vehicles during the time of the shooting.

“Within minutes,” Hamilton police officers were on the scene. Ytuarte fled but was arrested about a block away. The injured employee was transported to UC West Chester Hospital by ambulance.