Man charged in fatal West Chester crash that killed Mason teen gets new trial date

A new trial date has been set for a man accused of killing a Mason teen in a crash last summer in West Chester Twp.
Michael Ondreka, 25, of Sharonville, was indicted in October by a grand jury for the June 14 crash that killed 18-year-old Jyan Waespe. Ondreka is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle under the influence and driving under OVI suspension.
The fatal crash happened about 11 p.m. that night at Tylersville and Butler Warren roads.
During a hearing Monday, Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Stephens set Ondreka’s trial to begin Sept. 26. Ondreka’s March trial date was canceled when the defense filed a motion to suppress evidence in the case and a hearing was scheduled.
On March 31, Stephens issued a written ruling denying the defense motion that alleged the field sobriety test administered at the scene by the West Chester Police officer was faulty.
Ondreka is free on bond.
The West Chester Police Department crash report said a 1999 Ford Ranger pickup truck was driving south on Butler Warren and ran the red light, crashing into the side of a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Waespe.
The teen was extracted from the vehicle and transported to West Chester Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Ondreka suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.
911 callers reported seeing a vehicle run the red light at high speed and crash into the side of another, with two different callers reporting they thought someone had been killed in the crash, one telling dispatchers “I think he’s dead,” and another repeating “He’s dead, he’s dead” before the dispatcher spoke.
