Man attempts to rob employees at area Family Dollar

A man who said he had a gun attempted to rob the Family Dollar Store on South Main Street in Lemon Twp., according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect approach employees about 9:50 p.m. Tuesday and demanded all the money in the safe, said Capt. Rick Bucheit.

The employees were unable to access the safe and the male fled without taking anything from the store that is located in the 3100 block of South Main.

The area was searched, but the suspect was not found. The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate.