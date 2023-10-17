Man arrested on Ohio 129 after vehicle search was suspect in months-long investigation, sheriff’s office says

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Undercover Regional Narcotics Unit (BURN) has announced the recent arrest of a man after he was pulled over on Ohio 129 and drugs were allegedly found in the vehicle.

BURN and the Cincinnati DEA had been investigating Obrian Oneal Jarrett, 36, for two months prior to the arrest, according to a news release from Sheriff Richard K. Jones. He was pulled over Monday and BURN’s K-9 units found 1,200 grams of cocaine and $700 in cash, which they seized, the release states.

“Mr. Jarrett was booked into the Butler County Jail for trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both felonies of the first degree. The street value of the cocaine is approximately $95,000,” the BURN release says.

“Agents conducted a search warrant on his residence and seized five handguns and one assault rifle.”