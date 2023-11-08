Man arrested after cocaine, cash, weapons seized from residence

BreakingNews
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force (B.U.R.N.) was assisted in executing a search warrant at a home where drugs and weapons were suspected.

A news release from the BCSO says it was assisted by the Northeast Hamilton County Drug Task Force to execute the warrant in the 7300 block of Park Avenue in Cincinnati where they arrested suspect Osay Penate, age 44. Seized during the raid was 343 grams of cocaine, more than $11,000 in cash, a rifle, shotgun and three handguns.

Two of the handguns had previously been reported stolen.

The seizure was the culmination of a two-month investigation, the BCSO said. Penate was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center and is charged with possession and trafficking of cocaine, both first-degree felonies.

