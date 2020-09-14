Man accused of breaking leg off Jack Daniels statue, ransacking Hamilton liquor store

Wright kicked the store door and ran. He was spotted a short time later in the parking lot of CVS and was eventually apprehended by officers, but he put a dent in a police cruiser after jumping on it, police said. An officer also received a hand and leg injury, according to the police report.

Shattered bottles and alcohol littered the aisles. Noonan said he was at the store until about 3:30 a.m. Monday cleaning.

Damage estimated to the inventory is about $10,000, with total damage estimated at $15,300, including the door, statue leg and cruiser, according to the police report.

Wright was charged with robbery, two counts of vandalism, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

Hundreds of bottles of alcohol were broke by a man in Noonan's on Main Street in Hamilton. SUBMITTED

Noonan’s was open for business Monday. Police took the leg of the statue that has been seated outside for 20 years as evidence.

“He’s an amputee now,” Noonan said. “Going to be a while before we can put him back together.”