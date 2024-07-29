BreakingNews
Man accidently shoots his leg in parking lot of Middletown business

1 hour ago
A man is recovering after an accidental shooting Sunday afternoon in a car outside a Middletown laundromat.

The incident happened about 2:29 p.m. in the parking lot in the 2500 block of Atco Avenue when the man sitting in his car reached into the center console to see if a hand gun was loaded when it discharged.

The man suffered a bullet wound to the leg and was transported Atrium Medical Center for treatment. His wife and two children in the car were unharmed.

Middletown police issued the man a citation for discharging weapon in the city limits.

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.

