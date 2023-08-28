Man found dead in Fairfield apartment had confessed to killing wife, police say

BreakingNews
A 55-year-old man found dead Saturday inside an apartment in the city of Fairfield was wanted in the case of his wife’s death in Clermont County.

Fairfield and Union Twp. (Clermont County) police officers were attempting to locate William Pratt at 86 Applewood Drive in the Wildwood apartment complex. When they were at the apartment, officers reported hearing a gunshot fired inside the unit. A perimeter was established, and the Hamilton-Fairfield SWAT team was called to assist.

Attempts were made to contact Pratt inside the residence without an answer. The SWAT team made entry and found him dead.

Journal-News partner WCPO reports Pratt’s wife, Katrina Pratt, also 55, was found dead at 9 p.m. Aug. 24 in the 4000 block of Powderhorn Drive in Union Twp. William Pratt admitted to killing her before taking off and eluding police.

Court records indicate William Pratt had been arrested previously on domestic violence charges against Katrina Pratt.

