Male victim hospitalized after being shot in Fairfield

Fairfield police are investigating a shooting today of a male with non-life threatening injuries.
Just after midnight, Fairfield police and paramedics responded to the 5000 block of Winton Road to a reporting a gun shooting.
Officers found an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said he was shot in his “lower extremities.” He was transported by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.
The reason why the male was shot is under investigation, and police say this is an isolated incident.
