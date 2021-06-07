Major Middletown development project causes special town hall meeting this week

Dan Mayzum owner of the former Carnegie Library inside the Oakland District, said he needs to obtain Historic Tax Credits to help those who want to invest in the area. He could lose $1.3 million in tax credits if the neighborhood is not finalized and submitted on the National Register, he said.

He said the library restoration is expected to cost $4.3 million with $1.3 million in tax credits.

The former AK Steel Research and Development site also is located inside the Oakland District. Middletown resident Wanda Glover said she’s concerned if the area is converted into industry that will draw trucks into the neighborhood and disrupt the quality of life.

She said former City Manager Doug Adkins talked about bringing apartments, houses and green space to the area.

“He painted this great picture,” Glover said.

Condrey said the former AK property may be used for light industrial that would attract “good quality paying jobs.” She said the city doesn’t want industry in that area.

Palenick said the entire Ohio 4 corridor is part of a three-prong development in the city, joining the Towne Mall Galleria and an area near the Great Miami River. Those areas, he said, are the “future” of the city and should provide a lot of investment opportunities.