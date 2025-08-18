Main office line for Middletown police down

Residents can call 513-425-7701 or 911 for assistance.
Middletown City Council approved Tuesday night significant pay raises with the FOP #36 for police officers, sergeants and lieutenants for the term Nov. 1, 2024 through Oct. 31, 2027. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF.

Middletown City Council approved Tuesday night significant pay raises with the FOP #36 for police officers, sergeants and lieutenants for the term Nov. 1, 2024 through Oct. 31, 2027. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF.
News
By
1 hour ago
X

The main phone line for Middletown police is down as of Sunday morning.

Those needing to reach law enforcement can call 513-425-7701 or 911 for assistance.

As of 2:30 p.m. Monday it was not known when the main line would be back up and running, according to a dispatcher.

In Other News
1
Suspect arrested, fentanyl seized in Butler County drugs investigation
2
Middletown Schools reopen with redistricting changes
3
Lakota announced locations of 4 new elementary schools
4
Ohio property tax relief group hones in on reform
5
Shortage of fire engines in West Chester leads to purchase of two...

About the Author

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.