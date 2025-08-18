Main office line for Middletown police down

The main phone line for Middletown police is down as of Sunday morning.
Those needing to reach law enforcement can call 513-425-7701 or 911 for assistance.
As of 2:30 p.m. Monday it was not known when the main line would be back up and running, according to a dispatcher.
