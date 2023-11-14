Madison Twp. water main break closes SR 122, causes boil advisories

A water main break in Madison Township on state Route 122 just east of Elk Creek Road closed the road on Monday evening and caused a water boil advisories through Wednesday.
Water from the break shot over the road until it was shut off, and the road was reopened around 8:30 p.m.
An automated call from the Southwest Regional Water District said that a water boil advisory is in effect for the area until Wednesday.
The water district’s website said that boil advisories in the area of the break that began Monday will continue until 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
These include:
- All of Ada Drive
- All of Beverly Lane
- All of Celestial Avenue
- 4241-6282 Elk Creek Road
- All of Ernestine Street
- All of Eunice Drive
- All of Hursh Road
- 5536-6284 Jacksonburg Road
- All of Hope Drive
- All of Jo Anne Lane
- All of Kyle Court
- 1752-2715 Middletown Eaton Road
- 4448-5483 Oxford Middletown Road
- All of Paullin Drive
- All of Renee Drive
- 4415-4580 Somerville Jacksonburg Road
- 6504-6726 West Alexandria Road
Staff photographer Nick Graham contributed to this report.
