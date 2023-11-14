Madison Twp. water main break closes SR 122, causes boil advisories

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

News
By
15 minutes ago
X

A water main break in Madison Township on state Route 122 just east of Elk Creek Road closed the road on Monday evening and caused a water boil advisories through Wednesday.

Water from the break shot over the road until it was shut off, and the road was reopened around 8:30 p.m.

An automated call from the Southwest Regional Water District said that a water boil advisory is in effect for the area until Wednesday.

ExploreAfter Issue 1 vote, abortion fight moves to Statehouse, courts

The water district’s website said that boil advisories in the area of the break that began Monday will continue until 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

These include:

  • All of Ada Drive
  • All of Beverly Lane
  • All of Celestial Avenue
  • 4241-6282 Elk Creek Road
  • All of Ernestine Street
  • All of Eunice Drive
  • All of Hursh Road
  • 5536-6284 Jacksonburg Road
  • All of Hope Drive
  • All of Jo Anne Lane
  • All of Kyle Court
  • 1752-2715 Middletown Eaton Road
  • 4448-5483 Oxford Middletown Road
  • All of Paullin Drive
  • All of Renee Drive
  • 4415-4580 Somerville Jacksonburg Road
  • 6504-6726 West Alexandria Road

Staff photographer Nick Graham contributed to this report.

In Other News
1
ELECTION 2023: Monroe voters show support for current council members
2
Work on relocated Hamilton train depot buildings to start this month
3
7 Cincinnati-area holiday markets with crafts, music, food and more
4
Ross Twp. road to close Thursday
5
Sheriff’s office: Missing Butler County man found safe

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top