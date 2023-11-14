Madison Twp. water main break closes SR 122, causes boil advisories

A water main break in Madison Township on state Route 122 just east of Elk Creek Road closed the road on Monday evening and caused a water boil advisories through Wednesday.

Water from the break shot over the road until it was shut off, and the road was reopened around 8:30 p.m.

An automated call from the Southwest Regional Water District said that a water boil advisory is in effect for the area until Wednesday.

The water district’s website said that boil advisories in the area of the break that began Monday will continue until 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

These include:

All of Ada Drive

All of Beverly Lane

All of Celestial Avenue

4241-6282 Elk Creek Road

All of Ernestine Street

All of Eunice Drive

All of Hursh Road

5536-6284 Jacksonburg Road

All of Hope Drive

All of Jo Anne Lane

All of Kyle Court

1752-2715 Middletown Eaton Road

4448-5483 Oxford Middletown Road

All of Paullin Drive

All of Renee Drive

4415-4580 Somerville Jacksonburg Road

6504-6726 West Alexandria Road

Staff photographer Nick Graham contributed to this report.