Madison Twp. trustee faces criminal corruption charges

In July, an audit was released that was critical of the township’s finances, the including citations that two trustees had improperly voted on legislation that involved relatives

The audit said Daniel voted on 36 road department ordinances in 2018 and 2019 when he should have abstained, because his son Todd Daniel is road supervisor.

Last year a complaint was filed with the Butler County Sheriff’s alleging Daniel voted on several zoning variances for properties his son, Todd Daniel, owned at the corner of Keister and Middletown Germantown roads, clearing the way for a new Dollar General store.

Daniel held the mortgage on the two properties in question that were owned by his son at the time of the BZA vote. If he had not participated in the vote it would not have passed for lack of a quorum on the board.