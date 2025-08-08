Madison school district removes busing for high school, adds programs for upcoming school year

Jeff Staggs, superintendent for Madison Local School District, said due to budget cuts, high schoolers won’t have access to busing this school year.

However, with grant money and gifted funds Madison Local Schools have enacted an innovation hub at the high school.

“We were trying to bring a lot more electives and get kids involved and staying at Madison, and not going elsewhere,” he said. “We got a couple other grants to help put equipment in for professional development to enhance what we can provide for our middle school and high school population and especially for our gifted students.”

They’ve also added an agriculture class to the high school and middle school taught by Butler Tech on Madison’s campus.

“We surveyed our kids about what they were interested in and we wanted to get more career opportunities on site at school,” Staggs said.

Overall, he said these new opportunities will help grow skills the students previously didn’t have access to and will help develop a more well-rounded student.