Madison school district removes busing for high school, adds programs for upcoming school year

Madison Local Schools start this new school year with new leadership, no busing for high school students and programs for parents and students.
Elementary principal Jason Jackson will be moving to the high school principal position with Mindy Amann taking his place at the elementary school.
Jeff Staggs, superintendent for Madison Local School District, said due to budget cuts, high schoolers won’t have access to busing this school year.
However, with grant money and gifted funds Madison Local Schools have enacted an innovation hub at the high school.
“We were trying to bring a lot more electives and get kids involved and staying at Madison, and not going elsewhere,” he said. “We got a couple other grants to help put equipment in for professional development to enhance what we can provide for our middle school and high school population and especially for our gifted students.”
They’ve also added an agriculture class to the high school and middle school taught by Butler Tech on Madison’s campus.
“We surveyed our kids about what they were interested in and we wanted to get more career opportunities on site at school,” Staggs said.
Overall, he said these new opportunities will help grow skills the students previously didn’t have access to and will help develop a more well-rounded student.
First Day Schedule
For many years now, Madison Local Schools have had a staggered start to the school year.
Aug. 14 is the first official day for middle school and high school with pre-school through kindergarten starting four days later, on Aug. 18.
On Aug. 18 and 20, kindergarten students with last names A-L start and students with last names M-Z start on Aug. 19 and Aug. 21.
To learn more about starting days, visit the district calendar at madisonmohawks.org.
