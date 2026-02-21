Ludlow Street and Second Street in Hamilton temporary closed beginning Monday

The intersection of Ludlow Street and Second Street in Hamilton will be closed to through traffic beginning on Monday.
The roads will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“This closure is necessary to safely perform storm sewer work,“ according to the city of Hamilton. ”Work will be conducted weather permitting.“
Traffic control will be in place at the time of restriction, and you are asked to please use caution in the work zone and to obey temporary traffic patterns.
“No Parking” signs and detours will be posted.
In Other News
1
Middletown plans migration to .gov domain to boost security
2
State of the Schools: Multiple in Butler County tout program...
3
Data centers: Journal-News coverage of what they are, where they may go...
4
Public invited to ask questions at Ross Twp. property tax forum
5
UPDATE: Owner found for Middletown puppy rescued from icy water
About the Author