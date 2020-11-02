Lowe’s hiring for holiday season; giving bonus package to employees

“As the holiday season approaches, we’re especially grateful for our front-line associates who continue to maintain the highest level of customer service, and this bonus is our way of saying thank you and providing a little extra financial support for their families during this time,” said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO, in a statement. “We’re also pleased to continue hiring for more than 20,000 roles across our stores and supply chain during a time when it’s more important than ever to make being home for the holiday’s special.”

Lowe’s is looking to bring on 2,500 associates in their distribution centers. Other positions available include seasonal and permanent full-time and part-time opportunities in store for cashiers, customer service associates, receivers, unloaders, load pullers and sales specialists.