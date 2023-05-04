Lottery ticket bought in Darrtown scores $1.4M jackpot

The Ohio Lottery publicly revealed Wednesday that a $1.4 million lottery ticket was purchased at a Darrtown carryout. Darrtown is in Milford Twp.
The Classic Lotto ticket was auto-picked and traced back to Don’s Carry Out, which neighbors the Hitching Post Saloon.
The Ohio Lottery website lists the jackpot odds were 1 in 13,983,816. The winner has not been identified.
Someone hit the Classic Lotto jackpot last night 🎉🎉 The player purchased their auto-pick ticket from Don's Grocery in Oxford to win $1,400,000! pic.twitter.com/4lJkYT8rYx— Ohio Lottery (@OHLottery) May 4, 2023
