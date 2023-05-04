X

Lottery ticket bought in Darrtown scores $1.4M jackpot

News
By Avery Kreemer
59 minutes ago

The Ohio Lottery publicly revealed Wednesday that a $1.4 million lottery ticket was purchased at a Darrtown carryout. Darrtown is in Milford Twp.

The Classic Lotto ticket was auto-picked and traced back to Don’s Carry Out, which neighbors the Hitching Post Saloon.

The Ohio Lottery website lists the jackpot odds were 1 in 13,983,816. The winner has not been identified.

About the Author

Avery Kreemer is the enterprise and investigative reporter for the Journal-News and an Ohio University graduate. Avery covers various topics throughout Butler County and works alongside our teams at Dayton Daily News and Springfield News Sun to widely cover the Miami Valley. You can send tips, questions or comments to his linked email.

