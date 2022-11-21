Lost indoor cat returns home after 18 months in the wild

On Oct. 29, she finally coaxed him to come home with her for the weekend. Calvin relaxed and loved being in the house. Prochaska said she thought he probably had belonged to someone at one time before. She took him to the vet to check out if he had a microchip.

“He was able to be reunited with his family because he had a microchip with his family’s contact information. Without it, I wouldn’t have known Calvin’s story,” she said.

Campbell said Calvin had some parasites in his stomach and tick bites, but is doing well now.

“It is rare for an indoor cat to survive for 18 months in the wild,” he said.

He said that he thought Calvin was fed by Miami students living in Collins Hall.

