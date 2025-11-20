Longtime Hamilton economic development director Jody Gunderson dies at 59

He was 59.

Hamilton City Manager Craig Bucheit said the city is “grateful for the time we had with Jody and for all that he gave to this community.

“This is a huge loss,” he said. “This was shocking news and it has weighed heavily on so many of us today as we try to process it. You never really know how many lives someone touches until something like this happens and you start to reflect on it.”

Gunderson had been in the community and economic development field for the entirety of his career, earning bachelor’s and masters degrees at the University of North Dakota in urban and economic development. He was hired by former Hamilton city manager Joshua Smith in January 2012, away from Northfield, Minn., where he served as the community and economic development director.

Smith met Gunderson 26 years ago, before either was employed by the city of Hamilton, “and we have been friends ever since.“

“He exemplified what it means to be an outstanding economic development professional. More importantly, he was an exceptional person, a devoted father, and on a lighter note, delivered the best Ronald Reagan impression,” Smith said. “His work in transforming Hamilton should be celebrated.”

Bucheit said Gunderson’s work will have “a lasting mark on our community,” calling him “a driving force in revitalizing Hamilton over the past decade.”

“He deserves a great deal of credit for that progress,” he said. ”But more than his amazing work, it is his good nature and his great sense of humor that I think most touched the people who worked alongside him and knew him well.”