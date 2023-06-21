Longtime Fairfield elementary teacher who died has legacy of love for students

FAIRFIELD TWP. — A veteran teacher, who was also a proud graduate of the school system where she taught, died last weekend leaving among her many grievers family, colleagues, students and top district officials.

Fairfield City Schools teacher Gretl Hauenstein died Saturday, and school officials arranged for grief counselors to be available Tuesday at her school after her death was made public Monday evening.

Hauenstein was a long-time first grade teacher at Fairfield North Elementary in Fairfield Twp.

No cause of death has been released by her family.

Denise Hayes, principal of Fairfield North, said the entire school community will miss Hauenstein’s passion and dedication to teaching.

“Ms. Hauenstein was an exceptional teacher who was loved by our school community. She was a graduate of Fairfield schools and dedicated her career to the district and students that she loved so much. She will be missed by us all,” said Hayes.

The 47-year-old teacher had taught at Fairfield North since 2013 and prior to that had joined the school system, which enrolls students from both the city of Fairfield and Fairfield Twp., in 2006 as a kindergarten teacher.

Prior to joining the North teaching staff, Hauenstein had taught first at the district’s former Kindergarten Center and later at Central Elementary.

Fairfield Schools Superintendent Billy Smith said Hauenstein’s legacy of love for her students will live on.

“Our community is devastated by the loss … and while we are heartbroken with this tragic news, we find comfort knowing that she had a tremendous impact on her students, their families, her colleagues, and our community,” said Smith.

“Gretl took the time to build relationships with her students and families. Time and time again, parents have shared how much their children loved her and how she stayed in touch with them for so many years. We will miss her so much, but she will never be forgotten as her legacy will live on in the lives of so many that she touched.”

Fairfield Human Resources Director Kim Hauer knew Hauenstein both professionally and personally.

“Gretl was such a dear colleague and friend. At the Kindergarten Center she could always be seen with a smile on her face. I can still hear her as she excitedly greeted her students with a ‘Hi, friend!’”

“She could make you laugh one minute with a funny witty comment and make your heart melt the next as you witnessed the love she poured into her students,” said Hauer.

“She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. May we all strive to carry on her legacy by being as dedicated to serving others as she was.”

Memorial services will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Cincinnati’s Spring Grove Funeral Homes Event Center, 4389 Spring Grove Ave.