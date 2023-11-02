Longtime Edgewood teacher, coach loses battle against cancer

OXFORD — A Butler County man who taught physical education and health and coached wrestling in the Edgewood School District for 24 years has died.

William “Bill” Troesch, who worked in the Edgewood district from 1980 until his retirement in 2004, died Oct. 15. He was 72.

He graduated from Marysville High School in 1969 and attended Ohio University and Capital University where he wrestled and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Physical Education in 1973.

Troesch then worked for many years with the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department and taught and coached football and wrestling in the Van Buren School District in northwest Ohio.

“He always loved wrestling,” said his wife of 46 years, Pat.

When she was hired as an athletic trainer at Miami University, the couple moved to Oxford and Troesch was hired by the Edgewood district. He served as the president of the Edgewood Teachers Association for many years.

Once retired, Troesch became a full-time fisherman, his wife said. He especially enjoyed spending time with his father, Bill, at Indian Lake, fishing trips to Canada, Brookville Lake and Acton Lake at Hueston Woods with friends and family.

Nine years ago he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma that later developed into skin cancer, his wife said. She retired and cared for him at home for the last several years. In the days since her husband’s death, Pat has flipped through photo albums that capture a time in their lives before cancer.

“We did used to have fun,” she said. “I’m trying to remember that good stuff.”

When asked what she misses the most about her husband, Pat said: “I didn’t know there was going to be hard questions.”

Then she answered: “His sense of humor. He loved to tell the same old stories.”

In honor of her husband’s love of the outdoors, Pat takes a daily walk, she said.

Besides his wife, he’s survived by his daughters Allison Troesch, Emma Troesch and Abby Compton-Troesch (Kyle), sister Susie Poland (Chris), brother Randy Troesch, sister-in-law Mary Kay Patterson and many nephews and nieces.

He was recently preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Madge Troesch, and mother-in-law, Phyllis Herbert.

A celebration of life is scheduled from noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 11 in their Oxford home. Those who can’t attend are asked to share photos and memories of Troesch at troeschpj@gmail.com.

