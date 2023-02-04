Long-time Fairfield deputy fire chief dies

The City of Fairfield announced Friday the death of Deputy Fire Chief Tom Wagner.
Wagner’s death was unexpected and no cause was given.
“Deputy Chief Wagner has been an integral member of the Fairfield Fire Department for three decades. He started part-time in December of 1993 as Firefighter/EMT,” the city said in a post on Facebook.
“He became a full-time Firefighter/Paramedic on April 19, 1999 and was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in January 2007. Tom was the long-time President of the International Association of Firefighters, Local 4010 and was well-respected by his fellow members and management alike.
“On October 9, 2017, Tom was promoted to the position of Deputy Fire Chief of Emergency Medical Services,” the city said.
About the Author