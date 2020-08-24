Location of tonight’s Dayton sobriety checkpoint released

Dayton police announced that the OVI Task Force of Montgomery County will have a sobriety checkpoint in the city from 6 to 10 p.m.
The checkpoint will be in the South Keowee and East Fifth Street area.
Last week the Ohio State Highway Patrol kicked off a campaign focused of getting impaired drivers off Ohio’s roads.
The campaign, Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over, will go through Sept. 7.
In 2019, there were 13,047 OVI-related crashes, resulted in 597 deaths, according to OSHP.
Last year in Dayton and Montgomery County there were 820 drug- or alcohol-related crashes, 13 of which were fatal, according to police.