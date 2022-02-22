Hamburger icon
Locals invited to take survey about Butler County tourism

Balloons inflate for a balloon glow at Smith Park during the Ohio Challenge Hot Air Balloon Festival and Warrior Weekend to Remember. This is a major tourism event in Middletown each year. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

By Journal-News Staff
16 minutes ago

Travel Butler County is offering a chance to win a “Staycation” to local residents who take its tourism survey.

The Butler County destination marketing group is conducting a Resident Travel Sentiment study to help figure out the impact of tourism in the area. The study includes this survey for local residents.

The survey will take about 5 minutes to complete. those who take it will be eligible to win a Butler County staycation, which includes an overnight stay and tickets to local attractions.

