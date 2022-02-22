Locals invited to take survey about Butler County tourism

Travel Butler County is offering a chance to win a “Staycation” to local residents who take its tourism survey.
The Butler County destination marketing group is conducting a Resident Travel Sentiment study to help figure out the impact of tourism in the area. The study includes this survey for local residents.
The survey will take about 5 minutes to complete. those who take it will be eligible to win a Butler County staycation, which includes an overnight stay and tickets to local attractions.
