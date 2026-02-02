Locally owned Ohio Kings to play two basketball games in Middletown

The two games tip off at 5:30 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m.

The Ohio Kings, part of the American Basketball Association, were founded seven years ago, and this is their sixth season because COVID-19 cancelled one year.

The team played at Wade E. Miller Arena at the high school several years ago. Kevin S. Aldridge said he hopes the two games give local basketball enthusiasts a chance to watch professional basketball and get a glimpse of the renovated community center.

Late last year, the 82-year-old center officially reopened following a $6.7 million renovation and over one year of construction.

The renovation has almost doubled the square footage of the facility, including a new 9,000-square-foot gym and 1,800-square-foot family room.

Kevin S. Aldridge, 51, a 1992 MHS graduate, said it’s important for Middletown residents to understand the center is for the entire community, not just those who live in that end of the city.

“We want people to come and check it out,” he said of the center, 800 Lafayette Ave. “They’re doing some really great stuff down there.”

The Ohio Kings are the second longest running professional basketball team in Cincinnati, only behind the Cincinnati Royals, Kevin S. Aldridge said.

The owners hope to raise the level of the franchise to the Cincinnati Cyclones or the Dayton Dragons, though the Ohio Kings don’t have the financial support of those minor league teams, he said.

“We know what lane we’re in,” Kevin S. Aldridge said.

Since the Aldridges are from Middletown, Kevin. S. Aldridge hopes locals support the team during their two games.

“Any success we have is a community success,” he said. “We’re proud of our hometown.”

Kevin L. Aldridge, 46, a 1998 MHS graduate, has obtained sponsors to help make the two basketball games more affordable for families. He said a certain number of tickets for children in two youth programs will be free.

One of the team’s major sponsors in Hightower Petroleum in Middletown and he said other local financial support is being finalized.

The Kings typically play their home games at Cincinnati State. The team is 9-2 and in second place in the Central Division.

HOW TO GO

WHAT: Ohio Kings vs. Indiana Legends, Ohio Kings vs. Hoosier State Instigators

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 14

WHERE: Robert “Sonny” Hill Jr. Community Center, 800 Lafayette Ave., Middletown

HOW MUCH: Tickets are $10 each

MORE INFO: https://www.theohiokings.com