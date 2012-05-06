Wallenda to say prayer and then walk above Kings Island

Although the death-defying feat will be a shorter total distance than the one made at Kings Island last year by Wallenda’s second cousin, Rick, it will take place at a height three times the size where wind is more of a factor.

“It’s all about raising the bar and competition,” he said. “What are they going to do next year? They’re going to have to go from a helicopter if they want to go higher than me. ”

Wallenda said he’ll be looking to his hero, family patriarch Karl Wallenda, for inspiration during the walk and a planned trip across the Grand Canyon, a more than 2,000 foot long journey at more than 2,000 feet in height.

“It’s about living up to my great-grandfather’s standards... and walking in his footsteps in every respect,” he said. “He was about being the best.”

An average walk for Wallenda is about 110-feet high and 450 to 500 feet long. The Kings Island walk will be the longest of his career, which includes two Guinness World Records.

He compared the feeling before a walk to what an average Kings Island guest might experience before riding Diamondback, being “nervous and excited at the same time.”

Wallenda brushed aside any notion he would consider safety nets or harnesses during the stunt.

“Couple of prayers before I walk and that’s about it,” he said.