Weather records: Here are the 10 coldest days ever in Dayton

The next next few days will be among the coldest the area has seen in recent years, especially when you factor in the wind chill. But looking back, it’s been much colder in the Miami Valley.
The low temperature on Feb. 13, 1899 was minus-28 degrees, which remains a record for any day in Dayton (recorded since 1893).
Here are the 10 coldest days in Dayton history, according to the National Weather Service:
(Note that one of those, from Jan. 17, 1977, was part of a miserable weather month in the Miami Valley.)
1. -28 degrees on Feb. 13, 1899
2. -25 degrees on Jan. 19, 1994
3. -25 degrees on Jan. 18, 1994
4. -24 degrees on Jan. 20, 1985
5. -22 degrees on Feb. 10, 1899
6. -21 degrees on Jan. 17, 1977
7. -21 degrees on Feb. 9, 1899
8. -20 degrees on Dec. 22, 1989
9. -20 degrees on Jan. 21, 1984
10. -19 degrees on Jan. 24, 1963
