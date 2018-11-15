Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

5 tips for driving on icy roads

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Local News
Updated 1 hour ago

With icy roads expected this week, it’s important to drive with caution. Here are five tips for driving safe in winter weather:

1. Stay home. If you really don’t have to go out, don’t. When icy roadways are involved, the best way to avoid an auto accident is not drive at all. If you must be out, take a winter driving kit, which should include items like bags of sat, a small snow shovel, traction mats, flashlight, gloves, ice scraper, paper towels, blanket and warning flares.

2. No cruise control. If possible, avoid using your parking brake in cold, rainy and snowy weather. Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery surface (wet, ice, sand). Always look and steer where you want to go, according to AAA.

3. Accelerate and decelerate slowly. Applying the gas slowly to accelerate is the best method for regaining traction and avoiding skids. Don’t try to get moving in a hurry. And take time to slow down for a stoplight. Remember: it takes longer to slow down on icy roads.

ExploreWhat do snow emergency levels mean?

4. To correct a skid on ice remove your foot from the accelerator, avoid slamming on the brakes but softly pump the brake pedal, and if your car is skidding in one direction, calmly steer to the opposite direction.

5. Don’t stop if you can avoid it. “There’s a big difference in the amount of inertia it takes to start moving from a full stop versus how much it takes to get moving while still rolling. If you can slow down enough to keep rolling until a traffic light changes, do it,” according to AAA.

In Other News
1
What to include in a power outage emergency kit
2
Ohio reports fewer than 5,000 daily COVID cases; hospitalizations...
3
Looking for free N95 masks? Here’s where you can get them
4
Concerned about the COVID-19 vaccine? Tell us why
5
Warren County Port Authority seeks state grant for Middletown sports...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top