New podcast takes on cold-blooded murders in Pike County

When the smoked cleared, the only witnesses left alive were dogs and babies.
“What Had Happened Was” host Amelia Robinson sat down with Will Garbe, an investigative reporter for the Dayton Daily News and WHIO-TV, for an unusual episode of the podcast. Will has been reporting on the Pike County murders for two years and recently returned from a hunting trip there with local residents.
He and Amelia discuss what is known and what investigators think they know about the case in which eight members of a family where murdered in four different locations on the same night. Ohio Attorney General Mike Dewine, the state’s next governor, recently announced charges against four members of a Pike County.
Investigators say the Wagners - a husband, his wife and two adult sons - gunned down, Christopher Rhoden Jr.; Christopher Rhoden Sr., Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden; Dana Lynn Rhoden; Gary Rhoden; Hanna May Rhoden; Hannah Hazel Gilley and Kenneth Rhoden. The shocking case has seen several twists and turns. As Will explains in the podcast, things are now just getting started. There have been rumors about a drug cartel, arrested grandmothers and an alleged custody dispute in this tragic case.
