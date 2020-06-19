Tear gas and calls for change: reporters on covering George Floyd protests in Dayton

The three discuss what they heard, saw and felt on the frontline of the protests and what it might mean to police reform in Dayton.

This episode contains audio recorded during Dayton protests that may not be appropriate for all audiences.

George Floyd killing sparks 'courageous,’ often intense conversation about race and police in Dayton

EPISODE 61

Rajeev Venkayya, the Dayton-raised doctor who wrote the U.S. strategy against pandemic

EPISODE 60

>> The long way back: Reporter Laura Bischoff explains how Ohio will reopen from coronavirus and how it will not

EPISODE 59

>> Daughter on mom’s death to coronavirus: ‘It literally takes all prisoners … your organs, and your blood, and your faculties’

EPISODE 58

The ‘pest house,’ Grim Reaper and how the ‘Spanish Lady’ brought the Gem City to its knees

Amaha Sellassie on the old guard’s last stand, the power of people and the Above Ground Railroad

Calm before an unprecedented storm: ER Doc Randy Marriott answers your coronavirus questions

EPISODE 55

Coronavirus in Ohio: “It might slow me down, but it might kill her," daughter of nursing home patient says.

EPISODE 54

EPISODE 53

Jana Collier on the big breakup, pop-star dreams and the future of the Dayton Daily News

EPISODE 52

The ‘kick-ass’ women who gave Dayton Art Institute its shine

EPISODE 51

Comedian Megan Stalter on landing ‘National Lampoon Radio Hour’ and being booted out of a Dayton improv class

EPISODE 50

EPISODE 49

Struggle, survival and strength 1 : Dayton shares stories from year of terror

EPISODE 48

Struggle, survival and strength 2 : Dayton shares stories from year of terror

EPISODE 47

Reporter Cornelius Frolik on the Dayton garage killings

EPISODE 46

Dion Green on pain, grief and fighting through darkness after Dayton mass shooting and tornadoes

EPISODE 45

Delusion, Delight and Drag: A deep dive into Ms. Demure’s mind

EPISODE 44

Tales of old-school murder in Dayton

EPISODE 43

Dayton’s ‘other Dave’ is behind the over-the-top pickup truck in the Oregon District

EPISODE 42

His only child was killed during the Dayton mass shooting. Now Mike Turner wants everyone to hug.

EPISODE 41

'One hell of a summer': Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley on Dave Chappelle, the mass shooting and the tornadoes

EPISODE 40

The story behind ‘American Factory’ with Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar

EPISODE 39

Live on the scene of Dayton’s mass shooting, reporters and witnesses recall what they saw and did

EPISODE 38

A funk in the freezer:’ We catch up with Keith Harrison of Faze-O, Dazz Band and Heatwave fame

EPISODE 37

Barrel House’s Sara and Gus Stathes’ beer-tastic adventure with kids, ferrets and Wu-Tang

EPISODE 36

“Almost civilized to barbaric,” Roger “Dean” Gillispie on 20 years in prison for rapes and kidnappings he did not commit

EPISODE 35

EPISODE 34

Podcast: Meet Dayton Geek King Josh Lumpkin

EPISODE 33

Explore Karen Korn and Audra Sparks start a weed school

EPISODE 32

Rob Lowe on growing up in Dayton: “It was an amazing time.”

EPISODE 31

EPISODE 30

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine wooed this woman with Whitman's chocolates when they were 12... and it worked

EPISODE 29

BATHTUB KILLER: A dead bride, a bathtub and justice that may not be blind

PISODE 28

Amaya Sexton: ‘I am very comfortable with who I am because I know who I am’

EPISODE 27

Laura Bischoff on the faults, foibles and facts of Ohio politics

EPISODE 26

Best of Dayton Revealed!

EPISODE 25

Who does Amelia Robinson think she is?

EPISODE 24

New podcast takes on cold-blooded murders in Pike County

EPISODE 23

EPISODE 22

Heather Salazar imagined dying in front of her kids

EPISODE 21

Episode 20

Broadway star Alice Ripley proves she is anything but ‘normal’

Episode 19:

Episode 18:

Bill Castro on squid, horses and how his family has served Dayton the world on a plate for 40 years