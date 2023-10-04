Local young business woman invested in future of agriculture

REILY TWP. — Butler County’s youngest and fastest rising star among area agritourism entrepreneurs says her the recent grand opening of a dairy farm retail shop is just the next step of a personal mission to educate the public about the vital importance of farming.

Talawanda High School and Ohio State graduate Emily Mullen was the center of busy opening celebration last weekend at her Mullen Dairy & Creamery in Okeana.

The festive atmosphere at the store and dairy cow facility next to Mullen’s family farm drew hundreds of visitors who enjoyed both tasty, gourmet milk and other dairy-based products along with a variety of farm activities including hayrides, tours of the dairy cows’ milking facility, children’s games and pumpkin patch.

The 24-year-old Mullen is co-owner of the long-time Mullen family farm and she was recently featured on the regional “Farm & Dairy” website, which covers Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia farmers and dairy farmers and their industry.

A devout Christian who has inscribed Biblical passages on some of the wooden beams of her new dairy cow milking barn, Mullen said she is also driven to help the world better understand the irreplaceable role family farmers play in feeding America.

“I’m one of only 2 percent of this country’s population left of feeding each person (and) it’s so important to me that I get to share the story of the hard work and dedication that goes into that jug of milk that is found on so many refrigerator doors across this country.”

“This so people understand not only the standard of care that is required for the animals that produce our product but also the sacrifices that are made by the producers so that these animals remain healthy,” she said, “and we can provide the public with a safe, healthy food source.”

“The goal is to show the entire story, from the cow to the jug you find in your fridge.”

Fellow dairy farmer Niclle Shawhan from Hillsboro was among the crowd that attended the Mullen Dairy & Creamery grand opening and like many was impressed by such an accomplishment by a relatively young dairy farmer.

“It’s pretty awesome to see her dream come true. She has had dairy farming in her family for quite some time,” said Shawhan, noting the Mullen family had thought the farm might close down after Emily’s father retired but his daughter has committed a new generation of Mullens to the family legacy.

“But Emily came home and decided this is what she wanted to do.”

Raising the public awareness and appreciation of farmers is a noble goal, said Shawhan.

“It’s very important. Sometimes farmers get a bad rep in this world and country and we’re put down and sometimes disrespected. But she is really trying to work hard and educate society and let them know how much farmers really do care about the welfare of their animals.”

More info

What: Mullen Dairy & Creamery

Where: 7934 Hamilton Scipio Road, Okeana

Hours: 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday