Local veterinary clinic rebrands, expands resources, services

“This transition marks an exciting new chapter in the clinic’s mission to deliver high-quality, compassionate care while deepening its connection to the pets and people it serves,” a statement said about the clinic, which is located at 6416 Manchester Rd., Franklin.

CareVet is one of the largest veterinary networks in the U.S. and owns, operates and/or controls more than 200 hospitals in more than 35 states.

Though the name has changed at this Middletown veterinary clinic, the employees have not.

“Joining CareVet allows us to focus even more deeply on what we love — providing high-quality medicine and building relationships with pets and their families," Dr. Jessica Delgado, medical director at CareVet of Middletown, said.

Joining the CareVet network expands resources, clinical support, upgraded services and wellness tools. Advanced diagnostic tools like x-ray and ultrasound are available. Additionally, CareVet of Middletown has an in-house laboratory, which allows the team to complete a wide range of tests. There is also a client-facing app with loyalty rewards, and patients can purchase medicine from an online pharmacy instead of at the physical hospital, according to Paige Robinson of CareVet. The vet offers allergy and dermatology treatments, preventative services, surgical services, pet dentistry and boarding services.

“As someone with deep ties to this region, I’m excited to lead our team into this next phase and bring expanded support to the pets of Franklin, Middletown and beyond,” Delgado said.

CareVet of Middletown is run by Delgado along with veterinarians Dr. Randi Sansom, Dr. Christopher Mapes and Dr. Alexandra Voytko.

For more information or to book an appointment, visit its website at carevet.com/middletown or call 513-423-2331.