Local produce is abundant this time of year, including eggplant

Eggplant Parmesan is one of my favorite one-dish meals this time of year, when local produce is most abundant. Preparing it is time-consuming, but rewarding, because one can incorporate lots of local produce.

Cookbook and internet recipes can take hours to prepare, require frying in messy unhealthy oil, and aren’t adjusted to using local produce. So I’ve creates my own recipe.

My most important advice is to follow the steps in a logical order. Measuring the quantity of each ingredient is unimportant. The numbers here are approximately what I used to make Eggplant Parmesan in an 8x8 baking pan, producing 4 healthy portions.

First, mince 2 cloves garlic and 1 small onion and sauté gently in olive oil in a large pan.

Next, chop up a lot of tomatoes, add to the pan, and keep on low heat to prevent burning. I used around 2 pounds for this recipe.

I have at least a dozen varieties of tomatoes in the kitchen this time of year. The best ones to use in this dish are simply those judged too soft to cut into slices or wedges, regardless of variety.

As the tomato sauce simmers, add a generous amount of dried herbs. I use basil, oregano, and Italian mixed seasoning.

In handling the eggplant, I don’t follow published recipes. Rather than frying in oil, use your gas grille. Alternatively, preheat the oven to 375.

Prepare 3 bowls, one with flour, the second with one beaten egg, and the third with matzo meal (which is ground finer than bread crumbs).

Peel the eggplant and slice it into 1/2 inch thick disks. My eggplant, which weighed just under 1 pound, produced 9 disks. Coat each disk in the flour bowl, then in egg, then in matzo meal, and store on a plate until all are done.

Grill the disks for around 5 minutes on each side. Be careful not to burn them. In the oven, you’ll need at least 10 minutes per side.

A useful tip: If the tomato sauce is too watery and chunky, stir into the sauce the flour and/or matzo meal leftover from dipping the eggplant disks. That will thicken the sauce in a hurry.

Time to assemble. Spread a thin layer of tomato sauce along the bottom of the baking dish, then half of the cooked eggplant disks, then some mozzarella cheese, then half of the tomato sauce, then the rest of the eggplant, then the rest of the sauce, then grated Parmesan cheese.

To use yet more local produce, I placed slices of a local sweet pepper on the top. Bake at 375 for 20 minutes.

Basil leaves can be added once the baking dish is removed from the oven. Let the dish cool before serving. It’s actually better reheated the next day.

